Head of ARY News Ammad Yousaf arrested from Karachi

KARACHI: The government in yet another action against ARY News has picked up its Head of News, Ammad Yousaf from Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to details, ARY’s Head of News Ammad Yousaf was arrested without a warrant from his residence located in Karachi’s DHA.

Police officers along with plain-clothed persons forcibly entered the house of Ammad Yousaf. The raiding team diverted the CCTV cameras of Yousaf’s house, and jumped into the house from the top of the main entrance.

The raiding team also took away the licensed weapons and the DVR of the CCTV cameras installed in the house.

اے آروائی کے ہیڈآف نیوز عماد یوسف کو کراچی ڈیفنس سے گرفتار کرلیا گیا، چھاپہ مار ٹیم آدھی رات کو مرکزی دروازے کے اوپر سے کودی گھر میں تور پھوڑ بھی کی، رات کے اس پہر میں چادر اور چاردیواری کا تقدس پامال کیا گیا.#ARYNews #AmmadYousaf #PakistanKiAwazARY pic.twitter.com/2VBxM8lBWG — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) August 10, 2022

Read more: Four more PTI leaders likely to be arrested: sources

Meanwhile, efforts were made by ARY News to contact the Sindh government, but despite the arrest of the news head, the Sindh government did not respond.

The arrest of Ammad Yousaf is being strongly condemned by journalistic organizations and press clubs across the country.

The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists said in its statement that the government should come to its senses. AH Khanzada said that they condemn the actions against ARY group. If the government does not stop its action of victimizing ARY News, there will be nationwide protests.

Comments