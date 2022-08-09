Four more PTI leaders likely to be arrested: sources

ISLAMABAD: Four more Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leaders are likely to be arrested after Dr Shahbaz Gill, citing sources, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sources told ARY News that more PTI leaders are expected to be arrested by the government before the forthcoming August 13 power show in Lahore.

It was learnt that PTI central leaders including Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar, Murad Saeed and Ali Zaidi are likely to be arrested in the coming days. The arrests will be made by police force or the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Earlier in the day, PTI senior leader and Imran Khan’s Chief Of Staff Dr Shahbaz Gill has been arrested from Islamabad.

The news was confirmed by the former federal minister and PTI leader Murad Saeed on his Twitter handle.

As per reports, Dr Shahbaz Gill was taken into custody when he was going to Bani Gala to meet PTI chairman Imran Khan. A case of incitement to rebellion has been registered against Shahbaz Gill in the Bani Gala police station.

In another development, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to approach the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the arrest of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill.

According to the details, PTI has prepared an application against the arrest of Gill. The application has been prepared by PTI leader Ali Awan. While PTI leader Faisal Chaudhry announced that the party will approach the IHC against the arrest.

He added that despite multiple inquiries they have not been informed about where the PTI is detained. They have visited five police stations, but have not been able to locate Gill, he added.

Faisal said that they approached the FIA as well but could not know Gill’s location.

