PTI to approach FIA, IHC against Shehbaz Gill’s arrest

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to approach the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the arrest of PTI leader Shehbaz Gill, ARY News reported.

According to the details, PTI has prepared an application against the arrest of Shehbaz Gill. The application has been prepared by PTI leader Ali Awan. While PTI leader Fiasal Chuadhry announced that the party will approach the IHC against the arrest.

He added that despite multiple inquiries they have not been informed about where the PTI is detained. They have visited five police stations, but have not been able to locate Shehbaz Gill, he added.

Faisal said that they approached the FIA as well but could not know Gill’s location.

PTI senior leader and chief of staff of former prime minister Imran Khan, Dr Shahbaz Gill was arrested from Islamabad earlier today.

The news was confirmed by the former federal minister and PTI leader Murad Saeed on his Twitter handle.

As per reports, Dr Shahbaz Gill was taken into custody when he was going to Bani Gala to meet PTI chairman Imran Khan. A case of incitement to rebellion has been registered against Shahbaz Gill in the Bani Gala police station.

Talking to ARY News, Fawad Chaudhry alleged that he was taken into custody by the personnel in civil dress and he was tortured at Bani Gala Chowk.

