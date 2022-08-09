Dr Shahbaz Gill arrested in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and chief of staff of former prime minister Imran Khan, Dr Shahbaz Gill has been arrested from Islamabad, ARY News reported.

The news was confirmed by the former federal minister and PTI leader Murad Saeed on his Twitter handle.

شہباز گل کو گرفتار کر لیا گیا۔ امپورٹڈ حکومت بوکھلاہٹ کا شکار — Murad Saeed (@MuradSaeedPTI) August 9, 2022

As per reports, Dr Shahbaz Gill was taken into custody when he was going to Bani Gala to meet PTI chairman Imran Khan. A case of incitement to rebellion has been registered against Shahbaz Gill in the Bani Gala police station.

Talking to ARY News, Fawad Chaudhry alleged that he was taken into custody by the personnel in civil dress and he was tortured at Bani Gala Chowk.

He was dragged out of the vehicle, Fawad Chaudhry said and added they have no information who has arrested his party fellow and charges are yet to be unknown.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former SAPM, Dr Shahbaz Gill had warned Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah of arrest if he fails to appear before a committee probing incidents of torture over Azadi March participant.

Dr Shahbaz Gill in his tweet said that the committee will initiate action in the upcoming few days in the May 25 torture incidents.

