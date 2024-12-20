Amna Malik exposes the dark side of showbiz

TV actor and morning show host Amna Malik exposed the dark side of media, as she affirmed to never allow her daughters to join the showbiz industry.

In a new podcast interview with a digital magazine, actor Amna Malik shared that she would not want her daughters to follow in her footsteps to join showbiz, as she is well aware of many unethical practices in this industry.

“Yes I’ve been an actor for most part of my life but I would never want my kids, my daughters, to join showbiz,” Malik told the host.

“It is because, in our industry, no one becomes a star overnight. They have to go through their fair share of struggles, including messages, calls, harassment, or even the way people talk (to newbies) here. I can never accept anyone to talk to my daughters or look at them in that way,” she reasoned.

The actor continued to disclose, “I would not name anyone, but even I have got calls from people, who would never approach me for work but to hang out or have coffee with them. There are instances when I had to tell them off, ‘I don’t do coffees and they should rather stick to professional conversation’. I mean why should I have coffee with you?”

“So yeah, I would never want my daughters to go through it,” she asserted.

It is worth noting here that the ‘Mayi Ri’ actor and her husband are proud parents of two daughters.