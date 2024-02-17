From school teacher to actor: Why Amna Malik changed her profession?

Famous TV actor and morning show host Amna Malik revealed she was working as a school teacher before she joined the industry and eventually ventured into acting.

During a recent outing on ARY Zindagi’s talk show, ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo’, actor Amna Malik shared that she has always been an early riser and hates the people who sleep till noon.

“I feel such people have been wasting their time,” Malik said.

During the conversation, Malik also revealed that although she first worked as a teacher during her teenage years, after completing her school, she resumed the profession after the birth of her first daughter. “I was a very good teacher,” Malik insisted to the host.

“I specifically opted for teaching as a profession because my daughter was quite young at that time and I had to do some work at least. Also, I generally like to teach, I enjoy it,” explained the ‘Mayi Ri’ actor, adding that she wishes to go back to it even today.

Speaking about the professional shift, Malik shared that it happened many years ago when she raised her voice for a social cause during a protest, after which a private channel’s team reached out to her with an offer to host a morning show.

“I was really excited about the offer but it took me some time to get permission at home,” she added.

At one point, Malik also mentioned that she is quite fond of books and stationary smell, and also wants to open a book store.

On the acting front, Amna Malik was last seen in ARY Digital’s blockbuster daily serial ‘Mayi Ri’, alongside an ensemble cast, headlined by child actors Aina Asif and Samar Abbas Jafri.

