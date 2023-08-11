‘People blamed me for losing a baby boy’: Amna Malik recounts traumatic miscarriages

Famous TV actor and morning show host Amna Malik recounted the traumatic experiences of three consecutive miscarriages before she was blessed with her second daughter.

In a recent podcast outing with YouTuber Nadir Ali, Amna Malik gets honest about societal pressures and victim shaming from ‘well-educated’ people, which took a toll on her already disturbed mental health after three consecutive miscarriages.

The ‘Taqdeer’ actor, who is a proud mother of two daughters, revealed that she lost three pregnancies when she was planning her second child. “When my eldest daughter was four years old, I was expecting my second baby,” she shared on the podcast.

Malik continued, “I was seven months pregnant when I had a miscarriage. It was a baby boy. I won’t say that I didn’t have any stress; I was going through a lot of things, and there were some problems with my in-laws and otherwise as well. I was taking a lot of pressure.”

“People would blame me that I lost my baby boy on purpose. Some even said – and very well-educated people – that I killed my baby for my fashion,” she recalled.

The actor said that people even prayed for a ‘miraculous delivery of a son’ when she was pregnant with her second daughter. “I was shocked people do not see that I don’t control the baby’s gender or what happens inside my womb. People still discriminate between boys and girls,” Malik concluded with a sigh.

On the work front, Amna Malik is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s daily serial ‘Mayi Ri’, alongside an ensemble cast with the likes of Aina Asif, Samar Abbas, Naumaan Ijaz, Maria Wasti, Maya Khan, Sajida Syed, Saad Faridi, Paras Masroor, Usman Mazhar and Diya Mughal.

The family play directed by Meesam Naqvi airs daily at 7 p.m.

