Amusing video: Woman pats angry crocodile on head; it calms down

A viral video of an interaction between an angry crocodile and an animal aficionado has left netizens amused.

While the majority of people would lose their composure in a flash just at the mention of lizards, snakes and other reptiles, this world also has a good number of such animal lovers who understand the instinct of these silent creatures and have mastered the art of responding accordingly.

One such animal maniac is winning the internet today with her fearless attitude.

As seen in the video going viral on social media sites, a huge crocodile approached a woman in the jungle and opened its big mouth after reaching in front of her. The lady pats her hand on the snout of the reptile and amusingly enough, it gets calm down.

Watch video here:

The original post, shared by the Twitter account Best Videos, received a mixed response from netizens. Several tweeps lauded the lady in the clip for her brave act.

Reacting to the post, a social user wrote, “Yes he’s really friendly 😋” while another noted, “Everytime the croc opens its mouth, I hear ticking.”

“She will be his dinner one day,” the third commented.

