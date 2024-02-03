20.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, February 3, 2024
Amy Adams, Jenna Ortega to lead Taika Waititi's 'Klara and the Sun'

Award-winning actor Amy Adams is joining hands with the young starlet Jenna Ortega for Taika Watiti’s adaptation of ‘Klara and the Sun’.

As reported by a Hollywood publication, negotiations are underway with the actors Amy Adams and Jenna Ortega, to star in an upcoming adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro’s sci-fi novel ‘Klara and the Sun’, by Taika Watiti.

Based on Ishiguro’s best-selling novel, following the story of Klara, a robot companion, the title is backed by Sony and co-produced by Heyday Films’ David Heyman and Garrett Basch, along with Waititi, who helms the direction as well.

Meanwhile, Ishiguro serves as an executive producer on the project.

The cinematic adaptation will see Jenna Ortega portray Klara, the robot, while Amy Adams will essay the mother who acquires the robot for her teenager named Josie, who suffers from a mysterious illness. Set in the dystopian future, this is the story of ‘Klara’s quest to save Josie and those who love her from heartbreak’ and in the process, the robot learns the power of human love.

Ishiguro’s dystopian, sci-fi novel, published in March 2021, debuted on the New York Times Best Sellers Hardcover Fiction List at No. 3, whereas, it topped the Indie Best Sellers Hardcover Fiction List as well.

