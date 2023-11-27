Jenna Ortega & Jacob Elordi are the new Bella & Edward of ‘Twilight’?

Young Hollywood stars Jenna Ortega and Jacob Elordi could be the new Bella and Edward in a possible ‘Twilight’ reboot.

In a recent podcast outing on Watch-a-Long, director Catherine Hardwicke of ‘Twilight’, hinted at the new-age actors who can replace Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson as Bella and Edward, if there is ever a reboot of the romance fantasy film series.

Speaking about it, Hardwicke agreed that Australian actor Jacob Elordi, 26, of ‘Euphoria’ fame and the ‘Wednesday’ girl Jenna Ortega, 21, would be ‘perfect’ as Edward Cullen and Bella Swan.

“I mean, he’s amazing. He probably would be Edward today,” she said of Elordi while adding, “I do think there’s a lot of really cool young actors today. Of course, you just mentioned Jenna Ortega, she’s amazing.”

Moreover, Hardwicke believed that English model Lewis Tan, 36, whom she recently met, stands a chance to be werewolf Jacob Black, a role he tried to land earlier as well when it went to Taylor Lautner. “It would’ve changed anyone’s life if they got that part,” she added.

“For me, it would be fun to do Twilight in outer space. I would be ecstatic to do that, something totally different,” concluded the filmmaker.

