Jenna Ortega quits ‘Scream VII’ after co-star’s firing

The young starlet Jenna Ortega, who plays Tara Carpenter in the slasher franchise, has stepped back from the next ‘Scream’ film, after her co-star Melissa Barrera’s firing over the Israel-Palestine issue.

As per the reports, Jenna Ortega, who essayed Tara Carpenter, half-sister of Barrera’s Sam Carpenter, in the last two instalments of the American horror franchise, will not return for the next title, the development came a day after her co-star was fired from the film over her pro-Palestine stance.

While the rumours suggest that the ‘Wednesday’ star’s move came in protest over Barrera’s firing, given her previous posts in support of Palestine, the reports from foreign-based publications clarified that Ortega will not be returning to reprise Tara Carpenter due to the conflicting shooting schedule with Netflix’s hit horror comedy, and Tim Burton’s ‘Beetlejuice 2’.

Reportedly, she had informed the studio about the potential exit months ago.

It is pertinent to mention here that Spyglass Media fired actor Melissa Barrera from the next instalment of the slasher franchise, ‘Scream VII’, after a series of social media posts regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict, which the company perceived as ‘antisemitic’.

In her Instagram stories earlier this month, Barrera extended her support towards the people of Palestine and criticised the attacks from Israel, calling it ‘genocide and ethnic cleansing’.

“Gaza is currently being treated like a concentration camp,” she had written in one of her text stories. “Cornering everyone together, with no where to go, no electricity no water … People have learnt nothing from our histories. And just like our histories, people are still silently watching it all happen. THIS IS GENOCIDE & ETHNIC CLEANSING.”

