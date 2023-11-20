Jenna Ortega’s remuneration for ‘Wednesday S2’ revealed!

The young starlet Jenna Ortega will be getting a whopping sum to reprise her titular lead role of Wednesday Addams in Season 2.

Despite being in the business for over a decade, sharing the small and big screen with some of the finest actors, Jenna Ortega, 21, became a household name with her portrayal of Wednesday Addams – a teenager possessing psychic powers – in Netflix’s last year hit, ‘Wednesday’.

While it was never confirmed officially, the reports suggest that the young star earned a total sum of $240,000, i.e. $30,000 per episode for a total of eight instalments.

However, with the massive popularity of the horror comedy series in place, if reports from foreign tabloids are anything to go by, Ortega’s remuneration will be multiplied by many times from her previous pay for the new season.

Reportedly, the ‘Scream’ actor will be paid $250,000 per episode, and with expected (not confirmed) eight episodes, she might be taking home a whopping $2 million after acting in the new season, anticipated for 2025 release at this point.

It is pertinent to mention here that the second season of the supernatural series with Ortega reprising the titular Wednesday Addams, was greenlit earlier this year after its debut season became the second-most popular English-language series on Netflix.

The show crossed 1.02 billion total hours in three weeks of being on the streamer in November 2022, with over 150 million households watching it.

