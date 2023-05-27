28.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Advertisement -

Jenna Ortega sparks debate with latest video

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Netizens disapproved of Hollywood actor Jenna Ortega after a video of her smoking went viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Jenna Ortega’s clip was shared on the social media application Twitter leaned against a wall and smoked while talking to someone as seen in the clip. 

Moreover, the celebrity wore sunglasses with her hair tied back. She was clutching a bag in her right hand. 

Her smoking did not sit well with netizens, who criticized the star with harsh words.

There were many users who were more concerned by the fact that people are concerned that a grown adult woman was doing something legal.

 Jenny Ortega gained millions of fans following her heart-winning performance as Wednesday Addams in the Netflix show ‘Wednesday‘. 

Related – Jenna Ortega teases more horror, less romance in ‘Wednesday‘ S2 

Apart from Wednesday, she has appeared in films ‘Iron Man 3‘, ‘Insidious: Chapter 2‘, ‘The Babysitter: Killer Queen‘, ‘The Fallout‘, ‘Scream‘, ‘X‘ and ‘Scream VI‘.

It is pertinent to mention that the actor admitted she used to be unprofessional while filming her critically-acclaimed Netflix show ‘Wednesday‘.

The celebrity disagreed with scriptwriters and wanted changes. She added she changed lines to get things her way.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Keeping in view the current delay, Can Pakistan move forward without IMF?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.