Jenna Ortega sparks debate with latest video

Netizens disapproved of Hollywood actor Jenna Ortega after a video of her smoking went viral on social media.

Jenna Ortega’s clip was shared on the social media application Twitter leaned against a wall and smoked while talking to someone as seen in the clip.

Moreover, the celebrity wore sunglasses with her hair tied back. She was clutching a bag in her right hand.

Her smoking did not sit well with netizens, who criticized the star with harsh words.

10 to a 2. Shame indeed — Ben Jones (@BenJones555) May 25, 2023

omg she smokes? what a turn off..no longer simping for jenna ortega..there’s nothing attractive about a woman that smokes — krishg (@itsnotkrishg) May 26, 2023

WHAT IS MY QUEEN DOING!? I THOUGHT SHE WAS PERFECT… — souji (@LilysImitation) May 25, 2023

There were many users who were more concerned by the fact that people are concerned that a grown adult woman was doing something legal.

She’s an adult, she can do what she wants — SushijoeKO 🍥🍣🍕🥊 (@SushijoeKO) May 26, 2023

Who cares? — DissopiaBard (@DissopiaBard) May 25, 2023

Dude, she’s a normal human being like the rest of us. I don’t see why it matters. — TheGamingNerd (@YGamingnerd) May 25, 2023

Who cares if she smokes? Just cause she’s a celebrity doesn’t mean anything — SimplyRob 🐺👑 (@Simply_Rob1) May 25, 2023

it’s not that big of a deal, smoking is normal. y’all need to get out of the mindset that celebs can’t do stuff like smoke, drink, etc. just because they’re famous doesn’t mean they aren’t human. you’re acting shocked as if smoking is only for non-famous people — ☆ (@c4shluvaaaa) May 25, 2023

Jenny Ortega gained millions of fans following her heart-winning performance as Wednesday Addams in the Netflix show ‘Wednesday‘.

Apart from Wednesday, she has appeared in films ‘Iron Man 3‘, ‘Insidious: Chapter 2‘, ‘The Babysitter: Killer Queen‘, ‘The Fallout‘, ‘Scream‘, ‘X‘ and ‘Scream VI‘.

It is pertinent to mention that the actor admitted she used to be unprofessional while filming her critically-acclaimed Netflix show ‘Wednesday‘.

The celebrity disagreed with scriptwriters and wanted changes. She added she changed lines to get things her way.