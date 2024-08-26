Amy Jackson, Ed Westwick tie the knot in dreamy Italian ceremony

Bollywood actor Amy Jackson tied the knot with English actor-musician Ed Westwick in a dreamy ceremony in Italy.
Congratulations are in order for actors Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick, who have just announced their marriage, via an Instagram post on Sunday, along with the first glimpses of the couple from the destination wedding in Italy.
With the two picture gallery of the bride and groom, they captioned in the joint post, “The journey has just begun,” followed with a ring emoji.
A number of social users reacted to the pictures with likes as well as heartwarming wishes and congratulatory messages for the new couple via the comments section of the post.
As reported exclusively by a foreign magazine, the couple tied the knot in an intimate civil ceremony in London, earlier this month, before the three-day wedding celebration on the Amalfi Coast, over the past weekend.
Bollywood diva Amy Jackson, 31, and ‘Gossip Girl’ alum Ed Westwick, 36, who have been in a relationship since 2021, and went Insta official in the following year, announced their engagement in January this year, with the stunning candid clicks of the dreamy Switzerland proposal.
Notably, Jackson previously dated hotelier George Panayiotou, the son of English-Cypriot businessman Andreas Panayiotou, since 2015. The couple broke up sometime in 2019, months after their son was born in September of the same year.