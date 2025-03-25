Amy Jackson, Ed Westwick welcome their first child

Congratulations are in order for Bollywood diva Amy Jackson, who has welcomed her second child, the first with her husband, English actor-musician Ed Westwick.

Celebrity couple Amy Jackson, 33, and Ed Westwick, 37, have welcomed their first child, a baby boy, the latter announced in a joint Instagram post with his wife, on Monday night.

Without mentioning when the celebrity kid was born, Westwick simply announced, “Welcome to the world, baby boy. Oscar Alexander Westwick,” as he turned to his Instagram handle with the first glimpse of their newborn son.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick)

The joyous announcement was met with congratulatory messages for the new parents and heartwarming wishes for their baby from millions of their fans and fraternity alike.

It is to be noted here that the ‘Singh is Bliing’ actor Amy Jackson and ‘Gossip Girl’ alum Ed Westwick, who were in a relationship since 2021, before tying the knot last August, announced their first pregnancy via an Instagram post in October.

First with Westwick, the child is second for Jackson, who also shares a 5-year-old son, with her ex-partner George Panayiotou, the son of English-Cypriot businessman Andreas Panayiotou, born months before they parted ways on an unknown date in 2021.

Also Read: KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty welcome baby girl