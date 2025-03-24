web analytics
Monday, March 24, 2025
KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty welcome baby girl

Web Desk
TOP NEWS

Indian cricketer KL Rahul and his wife Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty have announced the birth of their first child, a baby girl.

In a joint Instagram post on Monday, the couple shared the news with their fans.

Reports had said that KL Rahul, who represents Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL 2025, will miss the team’s opening game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for family reasons.

According to Indian media outlets, Rahul rushed back home to Mumbai on Sunday upon learning that his wife could give birth at any moment.

The Indian cricketer and his wife have now announced the birth of their baby daughter.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

However, the wicketkeeping batter is expected to rejoin his teammates for their second IPL 2025 game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 30.

It is worth noting here that the couple announced their first pregnancy in November last year in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Read more: Young fan skips exam to watch Rahul play Ranji Trophy game

In a joint post, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty shared the news with their fans, by writing, “Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025.”

Athiya Shetty, the daughter of renowned Bollywood star Suniel Shetty, and the Indian wicketkeeping batter tied the knot in January 2023, after secretly dating each other for around three years.

