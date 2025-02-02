Young fan skips exam to watch Rahul play Ranji Trophy game

The ongoing Ranji Trophy witnessed a surprising incident when a young fan claimed to have skipped his exam to watch India batter KL Rahul bat against Haryana.

The right-handed batter returned to the domestic tournament after years to regain form which witnessed a dip in the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

Rahul, who plays for Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy, was in action against Haryana in the round seven match of the ongoing edition.

While the stands at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru had limited presence of the fans, a young boy caught the attention of social media due to the placard he carried.

A picture of the placard has since gone viral on social media, with several mentioning the fandom KL Rahul enjoys in India.

The placard read, “I have EXAM today, but came to watch bat Namma KL [Rahul] bat.”

It is worth noting here that Rahul is among the several Indian cricketers who have returned to the Ranji Trophy after years.

India captain Rohit Sharma, star batter Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant were among the top Indian players to represent their respective teams during the ongoing edition.

In another instance, fans flocked to the Arun Jaitley Stadium to watch Kohli play for Delhi against Railways.

It was Virat Kohli’s first outing in the Ranji Trophy after a gap of around 12 years. However, his stay at the crease lasted just 15 deliveries.

The former India captain was castled by Railways pacer Himanshu Sangwan pacer after scoring just six runs.