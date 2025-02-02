Ranji Trophy hit with pitch tampering controversy

India’s premier domestic tournament Ranji Trophy landed in controversy when the Baroda Cricket Association was accused of pitch tempering.

Controversy erupted during a game between Baroda and Jammu & Kashmir when the visitors filed a complaint with the match referee over unusual changes in the pitch behaviour, Indian media outlets reported.

The incident happened on Day 3 of their Ranji Trophy game, leading to a delay in the match proceedings.

Jammu & Kashmir coach Ajay Sharma put forward a complaint to the match officials including Pashchim Pathak, Ravi Teja and Arjan Kripal Singh after feeling that the colour of the pitch had changed.

In his complaint, Sharma accused the Baroda Cricket Association of pitch tempering amid his side’s commanding position in the game.

Responding to the pitch tempering accusations, the Baroda Cricket Association stated that the outfield was wet and there was moisture on the pitch due to the winter season.

“Anyone who has played cricket will understand that during winter there is moisture on the pitch and sometimes the outfield takes time to dry. Sometimes matches are delayed but calling it as pitch-fixed and blaming the association for this, we will not accept these allegations. We will be approaching the BCCI for remarks made by the coach,” an official of the association said.

Following the delay, the match officials affirmed both captains of the team to play extra overs lost due to pitch dampness on the third day of their Ranji Trophy game.

It is worth noting here that the ongoing Ranji Trophy tournament marked the return of several top Indian players to the domestic circuit.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma, star batter Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant are among the players who are representing their respective teams in the second leg of the tournament.