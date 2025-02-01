WATCH: Kohli fans invade pitch, delay Ranji Trophy game

The Ranji Trophy game between Railways and Delhi witnessed a delay as fans of star India batter Virat Kohli invaded the pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

The former India captain returned to the domestic tournament after a gap of around 13 years to regain form ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025. However, his first outing resulted in a disappointment for his fans who showed up in hundreds to watch him play.

Railways pacer Himanshu Sangwan clean bowled him for six with a fuller delivery which Virat Kohli attempted to play across the line, however, the ball kept a bit low and hit the off-stump.

Dejected fans were seen leaving the stadium following his dismissal on Day 2.

However, fans returned to the stands on Day 3 of the game between Railways and Delhi in hopes of getting a glimpse of the former India captain.

The frenzy took a troubling turn during Railways’ second inning when three fans breached security and invaded the pitch.

Video footage of the incident showed three fans barging in the ground in attempt to meet Virat Kohli who was fielding near the pitch.

The viral video from the game shows security staff running after the fans, grabbing them and escorting them out of the ground.

The incident, which happened two over before launch, resulted in a significant delay in the play.

Pertinent to note here that the incident was the second during the Ranji Trophy game as a fan rushed to the ground on Day 1 to meet Virat Kohli and caused a slight delay in the proceedings of the match.