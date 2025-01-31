WATCH: Kohli castled for single-digit score on Ranji Trophy return

Star India batter Virat Kohli continued his dry run in the red-ball format as he was dismissed for a single-digit score on his return to the Ranji Trophy.

The former India captain walked out to bat on Day 2 of Delhi’s game against Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday.

However, his stay at the crease lasted just 15 deliveries, scoring six runs.

Virat Kohli was off to a shaky start and found it hard to middle the ball during his stay which was ended by Railways pacer Himanshu Sangwan.

The right-arm pacer delivered a fuller delivery which the former India captain attempted to play across the line.

However, the incoming ball kept a bit low and slid past Virat Kohli’s bat to hit the off-stump and send it cartwheeling.

The right-handed batter was beaten multiple times by pacers on deliveries outside the off-stump, an area where he had most of his dismissals in the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

Meanwhile, Delhi found themselves in trouble as Himanshu Sangwan removed opening batter Sanat Sangwan in the following over, leaving them reeling at 103/4.

They are trailing Railways’ first-innings score by 141 runs.

Video footage of Virat Kohli’s dismissal showed stunned fans who flocked to the ground to watch his first outing in the Ranji Trophy since 2012.

The star Indian batter last played for Delhi in November 2012 when he played in a one-off game in the Ranji Trophy 2012-13 in Ghaziabad.

A day earlier, the former India captain’s return to the tournament resulted in a stampede-like situation as fans turned up in dozens to watch him play.

Chaos erupted at the gates of the stadium when eager fans began pushing each other to get a glimpse of Virat Kohli.

Some of the fans fell on the ground, resulting in the injuries to three fans. In the stampede-like situation, a police bike was damaged while dozens of fans left behind their shoes.