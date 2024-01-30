Amy Jackson said YES to Ed Westwick

Bollywood actor Amy Jackson got engaged to English actor-musician Ed Westwick, following the Switzerland proposal.

Congratulations are in order for lovebirds, Bollywood diva Amy Jackson, 31, and actor Ed Westwick, 36, who announced their engagement on Monday.

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Singh is Bliing’ co-star said ‘yes’ after the ‘Gossip Girl’ actor went on one knee to pop the question to his lady love in Gstaad, Switzerland. Sharing the candid clicks from the dreamy proposal on their respective Instagram handles in a joint post, Jackson wrote, “Hell YES,” followed with a ring emoji.

A number of social users including the entertainment fraternities of both countries reacted to the magical moments captured in the photos and sent heartwarming wishes and congratulatory messages for the new couple via the comments of the post.

Pertinent to note here that Jackson previously dated hotelier George Panayiotou, the son of English-Cypriot businessman Andreas Panayiotou, since 2015. The couple broke up sometime in 2019, months after their son was born in September of the same year.

Jackson and Westwick met for the first time in 2021 and started dating months later. The duo went Insta official in June 2022 before walking the red carpet of the National Film Awards together.

