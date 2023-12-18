Demi Lovato is engaged to Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes!

After a little over a year of dating, singer Demi Lovato and musician Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes exchanged rings over the weekend.

Congratulations are in order for lovebirds, Demi Lovato and Jutes, who got engaged on Saturday, in Los Angeles, a year after they went public with their romance in August 2022.

Taking to her Instagram, in the late hours of Sunday, Lovato confirmed the news with a two-picture gallery, flaunting her diamond engagement ring. “I’m still speechless, last night was the best night of my life and I can’t believe I get to marry the love of my life @jutesmusic,” she wrote.

Addressing her beau, Lovato added, “My love, I’m beyond excited to marry you.. every day I’ve spent with you has been a dream come true and I can’t wait to love and cherish you forever. Here’s to the rest of our lives. I love you baby.”

According to the details, the couple celebrated their engagement with their families and friends at their favourite LA restaurant, following the intimate proposal by Jutes, with a bespoke pear-shaped solitaire.

Reportedly, wedding bells will be ringing soon for the new couple.

Lovato, 31, and Jutes, 32, first met in early 2022 when they co-wrote her tracks ‘Substance’, ‘Happy Ending’ and ‘City of Angels’, for her 8th studio album, ‘Holy Fvck’.

Speaking about their relationship in an outing earlier this year, Lovato said, “We became friends first. We were friends for several months and then we decided to start dating and well after we told each other how we felt.”

