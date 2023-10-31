Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum are engaged: Reports

After two years of dating, celebrity couple Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum have reportedly exchanged rings.

As reported exclusively by a foreign-based tabloid, American actor Channing Tatum and singer-actor Zoe Kravitz recently got engaged, after dating for two years, confirmed sources close to the couple.

Reportedly, the two were spotted on their way out of a Halloween party over the weekend, when the huge engagement rock on ‘The Batman’ actor’s finger caught the attention of onlookers in her Rosemary Woodhouse costume from the 1968 horror drama ‘Rosemary’s Baby’.

Gushing over her man, ‘a wonderful human’ in a magazine cover interview last year, Kravitz said, “He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other.”

Kravitz met ‘The Lost City’ star on her impending directorial debut ‘Pussy Island’ when Tatum, as per his ladylove, went on to become her guardian on set. “Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever — he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet,” she said.

“I think if you can do something like that together, it’s a good test. And we came out even stronger,” Kravitz added.

On the other hand, Tatum, without giving away much about his romantic life, said of Kravitz, “She’s a perfectionist in the best possible way.”

The sources close to the two had also previously confirmed that Tatum is quite serious about his current partner and the two are ‘very happy’ together. “It’s not a casual relationship. They have been exclusive for a long time,” the insider had shared.

