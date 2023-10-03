‘Queen’s Gambit’ star Anya Taylor-Joy marries Malcolm McRae in starry Venice ceremony

Over a year after her courthouse wedding, Hollywood starlet Anya Taylor-Joy married her beau Malcolm McRae in a starry Venice ceremony.

Hollywood actor Anya Taylor-Joy, best known for her roles in ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ and ‘Peaky Blinders’, married her longtime boyfriend, musician Malcolm McRae, in a lavish, star-studded ceremony over the past weekend.

As reported by a foreign-based magazine, the wedding ceremony of the duo was held at the historic Palazzo Pisani Moretta in the city, followed by a reception for family and friends. The famous fraternity friends of the blonde bride including actors Miles Teller and Julia Garner, supermodel Cara Delevingne along with Nicolas Hoult and Evan Ross among others were the part of 150-people guestlist of the dreamy ceremony.

Moreover, after the nuptials, the duo also sat for a terrace brunch at St. Regis, which looks out onto the Grand Canal, as per the bride’s ‘vision’, confirmed a source close to her.

In the inside glimpses which went viral on the micro-blogging site X, the then-bride-to-be is seen on a balcony ahead of the ceremony, as she prepped to be a bride while sipping on her coffee.

For the main ceremony, Taylor-Joy made a rather unconventional, albeit stunning choice of beige, princess-shaped bridal gown, adorned with floral and bird embellishments across the bodice, which she paired with a bright white veil, on her half up, half down, blonde tresses.

It is pertinent to mention that Anya Taylor-Joy first met her now-husband, Malcolm McRae, at the premiere of her period drama ‘Queen’s Gambit’ in March 2021.

Though the musician wrote an entirely original song for his lady love, within two days of meeting her, they had kept a rather low-key relationship, before their first joint appearance at Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty.

They had a courthouse ceremony in the US in July 2022.

