Chris Evans marries girlfriend Alba Baptista

Months after going Insta official with the rising starlet, Hollywood star Chris Evans aka Captain America married the Portugal-born Alba Baptista in a private ceremony.

As reported by foreign-based media outlets, Chris Evans, 42, who signed off from social media platforms in June this year for a summer break, married longtime girlfriend Alba Baptista, 26, in an intimate ceremony on September 9.

Reportedly, the close-knit affair was held at a private residence in Massachusetts and the couple exchanged vows in front of close friends and family. Several of Evans’ ‘Marvel’ co-stars including Jeremy Renner, Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky, Robert Downey Jr. with his wife Susan were among the guests at the intimate wedding.

Neither of Evans nor reps for Baptista have yet responded to the request for comments. It is pertinent to mention that Evans and the ‘Warrior Nun’ star never announced an engagement. However, after almost two years of dating, they made their relationship Insta official with a series of stories on the social platform in January this year.

“They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her,” a source close to the celebrities had told a media publication then.

