‘Still can’t believe I’m married’: Nida Firdous ties the knot with celebrity aesthetician

Congratulations are in order for Showbiz starlet Nida Firdous Khan, who has just announced her marriage to celebrity aesthetician, Dr. Shahzaman.

In her latest outing on ARY Digital’s morning show, ‘Good Morning Pakistan’ with host Nida Yasir, Wednesday, actor Nida Firdous, who was recently seen in season 2 of the reality show ‘Tamasha’, revealed that she got married to her ‘soulmate’ Dr Shahzaman aka The Beauty Doc in an intimate ceremony.

The couple revealed that they met each other during her appointment for Gold Infusion at his clinic. While Shahzaman said to felt an ‘instant connection’ with Khan, she took her time to fall in love with her now-husband.

“We were friends for quite some time and I was sure that I didn’t want any sort of affairs and would directly get married to a person in my life. And there he was with the proposal, which I was not expecting,” Khan told the host.

The duo shared that there were no hurdles in their marriage, neither from the actor’s side nor from Shahzaman’s family, however, his relatives were a bit apprehensive of him tying the knot with a showbiz celebrity.

“So we got our Nikah done without telling any of my relatives,” Shahzaman quipped, adding that only his parents and a brother were part of the private affair.

Khan and Shahzaman had their Nikah and rukhsati done before the former went for her stint in ‘Tamasha’ house, whereas, the couple is yet to host a grand reception ceremony, which is expected to be held in October this year.

“It is a dream come true moment for me and I still can’t believe that I’m married to him,” concluded the ‘Pyar Deewangi Hai’ actor.

