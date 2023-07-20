Why Junaid Jamshed Niazi, Shajia got married within 10 days?

Actor-model Junaid Jamshed Niazi revealed how he and his wife Shajia met each other and got married within 10 days.

In an outing on ARY Digital’s morning show, ‘Good Morning Pakistan’, the actor revealed that his marriage to the journalist was totally arranged by their families when he was visiting Pakistan from Australia during a break.

Niazi mentioned that his otherwise strict father, who was an Army officer, sat him down and showed pictures of Shajia. “She had started working alongside the studies in Lahore, but I had not seen her [on TV], nor did I know her, so I asked my mother, ‘What is happening?’ and she explained to me that ‘We are considering this girl for you’,” he detailed.

The ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor mentioned that the meeting happened and within a week they were getting married.

In her side of the story, Shajia shared that she was focusing on her career at that time and had no plans of marriage for the next five years. “It was all so sudden when both families, mine from Mianwali and Junaid’s from Karachi, visited Lahore; we met and everything was fixed within days,” she told the host.

Niazi added that they were to get engaged initially, but on the very day of the ceremony, it was decided by elders of the family that nikah should be done instead.

It is pertinent to mention that Junaid Jamshed Niazi tied the knot with his journalist wife Shajia in January 2018. They are proud parents to a beautiful daughter named Ezzah.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Niazi is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s daily serial ‘Baby Baji’. He essays Wasif, the second youngest son of Baby baji in the star-studded play, also featuring the likes of Samina Ahmed, Munawer Saeed, Saud Qasmi, Javeria Saud, Hassan Ahmed, Sunita Marshall, Tuba Anwar, Faiza Khan, Fazal Hussain and Aina Asif.

