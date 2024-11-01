Amy Jackson expecting her first child with husband Ed Westwick

Amy Jackson is all set to embrace motherhood for the second time, as the Bollywood diva is expecting her first child with husband, English actor-musician Ed Westwick. To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Congratulations are in order for British actor and supermodel Amy Jackson, 32, and the ‘Gossip Girl’ heartthrob Ed Westwick, 37, who are soon going to be the parents of their first child together as announced by the couple via an Instagram post on Thursday evening.

Jackson turned to her official handle with a joint carousel post with her husband, to share glimpses of her pregnancy shoot, which sees the supermodel flaunting her visibly grown baby bump in a white dress, while, the father-to-be Westwick gently placed his arms around her belly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Jackson Westwick (@iamamyjackson)

The announcement post received millions of likes from social users, while a number of their fans and fraternity fellows swamped the comments section of the post with heartfelt wishes for the parents-to-be.

Also Read: Gisele Bündchen is expecting her third child

It is to be noted here that Bollywood diva Amy Jackson and ‘Gossip Girl’ alum Ed Westwick, who have been in a relationship since 2021, went Insta official in the following year.

The couple announced their engagement in January before tying the knot in a three-day wedding celebration in Italy, in August.

First with Westwick, the child will be second for the ‘Singh is Bliing’ actor, who also shares a 5-year-old son, with her ex-partner George Panayiotou, the son of English-Cypriot businessman Andreas Panayiotou, born months before they parted ways in 2019.