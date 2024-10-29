Gisele Bündchen is expecting her third child

Gisele Bündchen is all set to embrace motherhood for the third time, as the Brazilian supermodel is expecting her first child with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

Congratulations are in order for supermodel Gisele Bündchen, 44, and her Jiu-Jitsu instructor boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, 37, who are expecting their first child together, reported the foreign media.

Quoting a source close to former Victoria’s Secret angel, a celebrity magazine reported, “Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they’re looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family.”

First with Valente, the child will be third for the supermodel, who also shares a son, Benjamin Rein, 14, and daughter Vivian Lake, 11, with her ex-husband, NFL star Tom Brady, from their marriage of 13 years. In their divorce agreement, finalized in October 2022, the former celebrity couple agreed to joint custody of their two children.

It is worth noting here that Bündchen and Valente first sparked the romance buzz in November 2022, when the couple was spotted visiting Provincia de Puntarenas with her two kids.

However, she denied the rumours initially, before a source confirmed in February this year that she has been dating Valente since June 2023.

“They have been dating since June. They’re taking it slow. They started out as great friends first. She’s very private about this and wanted to keep it quiet while they got to know each other,” said an insider, while another added, “She is secure and happy, and so busy with her life that she doesn’t have time to dwell on the negatives out there.”

