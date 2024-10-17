Radhika Apte expecting her first child with husband

Acclaimed Indian actor Radhika Apte is expecting her first child with husband Benedict Taylor.

Radhika Apte is the latest to join the Bollywood mommies club as the 'Vikram Vedha' actor is expecting her first child with her British husband, she confirmed on the red carpet of her upcoming movie's premiere. Apte, who will be next seen in Karan Kandhari's 'Sister Midnight', stepped out to attend the film's premiere at the London Film Festival on Wednesday, when she debuted a grown-up baby bump on the red carpet, in a black, off-shoulder dress.

She later posted pictures of the same on her Instagram handle to confirm her first pregnancy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial)

Thousands of her fans, including the entertainment fraternity liked her picture post and extended their congratulations to the expecting family, via the comments section of the post.

It is to be noted here that Radhika Apte and British violist and violinist Benedict Taylor registered their marriage in February 2013, a little over a year after she met her now-husband in London, during her acting sabbatical to learn contemporary dance.

The two tied the knot in an official ceremony the following month.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Apte is best known for her work in films like ‘Badlapur’, ‘Pad Man’, ‘Parched’, ‘Lust Stories’, ‘Andhadhun’ as well as web series ‘Sacred Games’ and ‘Made in Heaven’. She last had a cameo in Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Merry Christmas’.

Next, she has ‘Sister Midnight’ and an English film ‘Last Days’ in the kitty.