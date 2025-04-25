Not JLo, Beyonce or Angelina Jolie; World’s most beautiful woman is THIS 62-year-old actor

After winning the first-ever acting award of her four-decade-long Hollywood career, Demi Moore has now been named the World’s most beautiful woman at 62.

Demi Moore, who made her Hollywood comeback last year, starring in the main role of Elisabeth Sparkle, in Coralie Fargeat’s body-horror film ‘The Substance’, won her first acting honour at the Hollywood awards season launcher, Golden Globes, earlier this year, before she picked up majority of the top acting honours.

However, besides this validation for the veteran, who was once dismissed as a ‘popcorn actress’, Moore has now surpassed divas like Angelina Jolie, Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez and Julia Roberts, to be named the world’s most beautiful woman of 2025.

The Oscar frontrunner graced the cover of an international magazine’s May issue, which hailed, “She’s a movie star, a fashion icon, and yes, a grandma! Now, Demi Moore is finally getting the acclaim she deserves – and defining life on her own terms.”

Moore, who also got candid about her body image issues in the cover story, said, “I have a greater appreciation for all that my body has been through that brought me to now. It doesn’t mean that sometimes I look in the mirror and don’t go, ‘Oh God, I look old,’ or ‘Oh, my face is falling’ – I do. But I can accept that that’s where I’m at today.”

“And I know the difference today is that it doesn’t define my value or who I am,” she added. “Now I have a much more kind of intuitive, relaxed relationship with my body. I trust when it tells me it needs something to eat, that it’s thirsty. I listen to my body today, and I have a lot less fear.”

