‘Stranger Things’ star teases ‘devastating’ season finale

American actor Noah Schnapp, aka Will Byers of Netflix’s sci-fi series ‘Stranger Things’, has teased a ‘devastating’ finale of the long-delayed final season 5.

Noah Schnapp, who essays one of the key roles in Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’, is hinting towards a sad ending for the hotly anticipated last season of his hit show, as he mentioned that it will leave fans ‘truly devastated’.

Speaking at the opening night of ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow Broadway’ in New York, Schnapp said, “People are going to be truly devastated.”

“As sad as it was, I’m so excited to see the world’s reaction to watching the finale because there’s not going to be a dry eye. It’s going to be sad,” he added.

Notably, one of Netflix’s most hit series, ‘Stranger Things’, which first arrived on the streaming giant in July of 2016, went on to become its most-watched English language series on the portal.

As per the company, the final season of its sci-fi hit, which follows the story of a group of teenagers battling supernatural events in the fictional town of Hawkins, will pick up from the events that concluded season 4, where Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) succeeded in wreaking havoc on Hawkins and broke the town into four parts.