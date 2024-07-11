Alexandra Daddario expecting her first child with husband

Hollywood starlet Alexandra Daddario is pregnant and is expecting her first child with her husband, film producer Andrew Form.

Alexandra Daddario and her producer husband Andrew Form are expecting their first baby together, announced ‘The White Lotus’ actor in an Instagram post on Thursday, coinciding with her special feature in a well-known international magazine.

Sharing one of the photos from her interview on her handle, she wrote, “Excited for my child to go to pre-school with Margot Robbie and Hailey Bieber’s kids.”

For the unversed, both, actor Margot Robbie and supermodel Hailey Bieber, are first-time moms-to-be like Daddario.

In the cover interview, the Hollywood diva also revealed that she got pregnant earlier as well but experienced ‘a loss’.

“Those kinds of losses and trauma are very hard to explain unless you’ve been through them. I really relate to all the women who have been through those kinds of things in a way that I didn’t understand fully before,” she said. “It’s very, very painful.”

“I feel like now that I’m pregnant, and it’s all successful, and everything’s healthy, I shouldn’t complain,” Daddario added, admitting that it was ‘quite hard to process’ at first.

Pertinent to note here, Alexandra Daddario tied the knot with Andrew Form in July 2022, months after announcing their engagement the previous year.

