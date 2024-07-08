Margot Robbie expecting her first child with husband Tom Ackerley

Hollywood actor-producer Margot Robbie and her husband, English filmmaker Tom Ackerley, are expecting their first child together.

As reported exclusively by a foreign-based celebrity magazine, actor Margot Robbie, of ‘Barbie’ and her director-producer husband Tom Ackerley, are all set to become parents to their first baby, confirmed sources close to the couple.

The rumours of the couple’s pregnancy first began to swirl over the weekend when the photos of the ‘Barbie’ actor, from their recent Italian vacation in Lake Como, surfaced on social media, sparking speculations of a baby bump.

Neither Robbie nor Ackerley have yet responded to the media’s request to comment on the matter.

Notably, Robbie and Ackerley, both 34, first met in 2013, on the sets of the World War II drama ‘Suite Française’, starring the Hollywood diva, whereas, her now-husband was in front of the camera. They started dating the following year, and after a two-year romance, the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia, in 2016.

The friends-to-partners couple, who have been married for eight years, also co-owns the production company LuckyChap, with Robbie’s childhood friends Sophia Kerr and Josey McNamara.

