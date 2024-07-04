Vanessa Hudgens welcomes her first child with Cole Tucker

Former Disney star Vanessa Hudgens and her husband Cole Tucker have welcomed their first child together.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Actor-singer Vanessa Hudgens, and her husband, Baseball player Cole Tucker, have double the reason to celebrate, as the couple has welcomed their first child together, sometime this week. The two took their baby home on July 3, coinciding with the 28th birthday of the latter.

While more details are yet to be known, the first photos of the couple, with their little munchkin, have emerged on social media. The visuals see the ‘High School Musical’ alum, carefully carrying her baby in her arms, as she was discharged from the hospital in Los Angeles, in a wheelchair, while the proud dad followed behind his wife and child, with the belongings. Notably, the child is first for both Hudgens and Tucker.

Pertinent to note here that Vanessa Hudgens, 35, and the free agent Baseball player Cole Tucker, 28 tied the knot in a private Mexico ceremony in December last year, months after they announced their engagement.

The duo first sparked dating rumours in November 2020, after meeting on a Zoom meditation call.

Henry Cavill expecting his first child with Natalie Viscuso