John Krasinski on quest for immortality in ‘Fountain of Youth’ trailer

The trailer for Guy Ritchie’s ‘Fountain of Youth,’ starring John Krasinski and Natalie Portman, has been released after much anticipation.

The film is considered a treat to fans of adventure movies as the notable filmmaker mixes ‘National Treasure’ and ‘Indiana Jones’ for a thrilling storytelling.

Apart from John Krasinski and Natalie Portman, ‘Fountain of Youth’ also stars Eiza González and Domhnall Gleeson.

Set to premiere on May 23 on Apple TV+, the film follows two siblings on a mission to find the mythological Fountain of Youth.

The official logline of the film states, “Fountain of Youth follows two estranged siblings (Krasinski and Portman) who partner on a global heist to find the mythological Fountain of Youth. They must use their knowledge of history to follow clues on an epic adventure that will change their lives … and possibly lead to immortality.”

The siblings attempt to locate the Fountain of Youth by using clues hidden in paintings by six master artists in the 1600s.

In the trailer, John Krasinski is heard saying, “There’s a power beyond any of our comprehension. One story, five continents, dozens of cultures, and over a thousand years.”

At one point in the trailer, Luke (Krasinski) tells his sister, “I want dad to get his recognition.”

It is worth noting here that the film was initially set to be directed by Dexter Fletcher, however, Guy Ritchie later took over to helm the adventure film.