MobLand: Tom Hardy crime series release date, cast, trailer and plot details

Guy Ritchie is back with another action-packed crime drama as he brings MobLand led by Tom Hardy to Paramount Plus.

Following the success of his Netflix hit Gentlemen, Ritchie is ready to deliver another thrilling series.

MobLand dives deep into the dangerous world of London’s crime scene, where two powerful families fight for control. With an all-star cast led by Tom Hardy, this show promises intense drama, power struggles, and unexpected twists.

MobLand follows the fierce rivalry between the Harrigans and Stevensons, two London crime families locked in a battle that could destroy everything they have built.

In the middle of this deadly feud is Harry Da Souza, played by Tom Hardy, a street-smart fixer who knows how to survive in this ruthless world. Loyalties will be tested, betrayals will unfold, and one rule remains that family comes first.

MobLand is a 10-episode series produced by Guy Ritchie, featuring an impressive lineup of actors, including Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, and Helen Mirren.

The series was filmed in London and will premiere on March 30 on Paramount+, available in the U.S., Canada, UK, and Australia. Fans of gritty crime dramas won’t want to miss MobLand, where action, suspense, and family loyalty take centre stage.

Read More: WATCH: Tom Hardy is the new action king, Havoc’s trailer proves it

Earlier, Netflix dropped the trailer for Havoc, an upcoming action-packed thriller that stars Tom Hardy as a detective caught in a web of crime and conspiracy.

The Havoc trailer gives fans a sneak peek into the high-stakes world Tom Hardy’s character navigates, as he battles his way through the criminal underworld to rescue the estranged son of a prominent politician.

In Havoc, Tom Hardy takes center stage, joined by a stellar cast including Timothy Olyphant, Forest Whitaker, and Luis Guzmán.

The film, directed and written by Gareth Evans, marks his return to the action genre after over a decade since The Raid 2.