Henry Cavill expecting his first child with Natalie Viscuso

British heartthrob Henry Cavill is expecting his first child with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso, the actor confirmed during a red carpet-appearance.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As per the reports from foreign-based entertainment publications, Henry Cavill confirmed the good news in a Monday night outing, at the premiere of his upcoming film ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’.

Upon being asked about becoming a dad, the ‘Justice League’ star said on the red carpet, “I’m very excited about it. Natalie and I are both very excited about it. I’m sure you’ll see much more of that.”

Cavill further thanked the reporter with a smile when asserted that the actor would be a ‘great dad’.

Notably, Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso have been in a steady relationship for almost three years at this point.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill)

The couple went Instagram official back in mid-2021 when they posted a picture of themselves playing chess together. “This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess,” the actor had written in the caption. Meanwhile, his lady love penned, “Teaching my dear Henry how to play some chess…or… maybe he let me win?”

They also attended the London premiere of Cavill’s last movie ‘Argylle’ together.

Henry Cavill set to join MCU with mystery role: Reports