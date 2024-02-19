Henry Cavill set to join MCU with mystery role: Reports

After saying goodbye to DC, British heartthrob Henry Cavill is reportedly all set to join Marvel’s Cinematic Universe with a new mystery role.

The superhero veteran, Henry Cavill, who essayed Superman in DC Extended Universe, for almost a decade, before finally bidding farewell to the role in 2022, has reportedly signed a deal with Marvel Studios, to play what appears to be a mystery role as of now.

As per the reports, the actor, who also exited from the Netflix series ‘The Witcher’, based on false hopes of Superman’s return, was offered a project by Marvel, which he allegedly has accepted, teased journalist Matt Reeves on social platform X.

“From the greatest superhero Superman, to our greatest Marvel villain Doctor Doom…Henry Cavill. Nah this would be the most insane casting announcement probably of all time #TheFantasticFour”, he wrote on the platform. However, the scoop was soon half dismissed by an industry insider, who confirmed that he has accepted the Marvel offer, but not for Doctor Dom. “He was offered something else and he accepted,” the person shared.

The suspense around the mystery role continued, with fans making wild guesses of what character Cavill will be seen.

