Henry Cavill praises Daniel Craig’s ‘James Bond’ era after losing the role

British heartthrob Henry Cavill applauded ‘James Bond’ star Daniel Craig for his era as the 007 agent, despite losing the role to him.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Despite losing out on the career-defining role to English actor Daniel Craig, the ‘Justice League’ star Henry Cavill hailed the former for his five-film ‘James Bond’ era.

In one of the recent promotional outings for his upcoming spy actioner ‘Argylle’, with director Matthew Vaughn, the former DC star reflected on the journey of Craig as the tuxedo-clad British agent, starting from ‘Casino Royale’ (2006).

In response to ‘Argylle’ director, who believed there were hijinks surrounding those who have played Bond, Cavill disagreed saying, “First of all, I don’t think there’s a curse for those kinds of things, but I do think Daniel [Craig] did an absolutely amazing job.”

“And he and everyone else involved breathed new life into the franchise, which did it wonders,” he added about Craig, who continued to reprise the coveted role in ‘Quantum of Solace’, ‘Skyfall’, ‘Spectre’ and his final outing ‘No Time To Die’ in 2021.

Notably, it was earlier reported that Cavill was also in the running for the role in 2005, when Craig came on board the franchise. According to the director Martin Campbell, Cavill would have been surely featured as the iconic spy if Craig hadn’t existed.

“He looked great in the audition. His acting was tremendous. And look, if Daniel didn’t exist, Henry would have made an excellent Bond,” Campbell had said in an interview.

“He looked terrific, he was in great physical shape…very handsome, very chiselled. He just looked a little young at that time back then,” he reasoned.

Netizens disgusted by Henry Cavill; here&’s why