Netizens disgusted by Henry Cavill…here’s why

Hollywood fans disapproved of actor Henry Cavill’s hairstyle in his upcoming spy action film ‘Argylle‘.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The actor’s looks from the film were revealed in the trailer and posters. It showed the ‘Man of Steel‘ star rocking a flattop haircut with a pronounced widow’s peak.

Don’t let the cat out of the bag. Argylle, in theaters February 2, 2024. ❤️ this tweet to keep the cat in the bag and get exclusive updates from #ArgylleMovie. pic.twitter.com/OTuZyR3fHw — Argylle (@argyllemovie) September 28, 2023

It did not sit well with the fans who took jibe at the hairstyle on social media. Here’s what they said.

i didn’t thought it was possible for henry cavill to be unattractive until i saw him on the new poster for argylle (2024 film) 💀 definitely because of that damn hairstyle — primrose ❀ พริมโรส (@noiramoss) January 3, 2024

i literally cannot get over how disgusted i am by the haircut they chose to give Henry Cavill in that new movie Argylle he’s in. — jay 🪼 (@www_zoloft_com) September 28, 2023

Henry Cavill has the same haircut as Guile from Street Fighter https://t.co/tu4kndBOFa — Editor’s Note Comics (@EdsNoteComics) September 28, 2023

i really don’t like Henry Cavill’s haircut in the Argylle trailer (that’s it, that’s the tweet) — agathe ☕️ (@trekception) September 28, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that ‘Argylle‘ – which is the live adaptation of Elly Conway’s forthcoming novels – follows Agent Argylle (Henry Cavill) and his team of detectives coming to the aid of an introverted spy novelist Elly Conway (Bryce Dallas Howard) after she is drawn into the activities of a sinister underground syndicate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Argylle (@argyllemovie)

The film is directed by Matthew Vaughn, known for his work in the ‘Kick Ass‘ series. The director plans on making it a trilogy. He said the first film will explore how Argylle becomes the agent.

“Book one is about: how did Argylle become a spy? That will be the next film,” he said as quoted by the US entertainment news agency Screen Rant. “And then ‘Argylle 2‘ is – I don’t want to give it all away, but there’s the young Argylle, and that becomes Henry [Cavill] because Henry [Cavill] loves the idea of doing a proper Argylle movie as well.”

The spy action movie will be released worldwide on February 2, 2024.

Related – Henry Cavill shares update on his ‘Warhammer 40,000‘ movie