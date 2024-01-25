Henry Cavill shares update on his ‘Warhammer 40,000’ movie

Hollywood actor Henry Cavill continues to land major roles as he will star and produce a live adaptation of the ‘Warhammer 40,000‘ video game franchise for Amazon Prime.

Henry Cavill, who will be seen in the upcoming action film ‘Argylle‘ with Bryce Dallas Howard and Dua Lipa, was confirmed to be associated with the movie in 2022.

The ‘Man of Steel‘ star has given an update about ‘Warhammer 40,000‘. He said big things are happening about the live adaptation of the video game series.

“Warhammer is progressing very well,” Henry Cavill was quoted saying by US news agency Collider in its report. “Big things are happening, and we are very excited.”

The creative details regarding the project have not been disclosed by Amazon Prime has been rolling out big bucks for fantasy projects such as the critically acclaimed ‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel ‘The Rings of Power’,

It is pertinent to mention here that Henry Cavill had expressed his excitement about working on the ‘Warhammer‘ project. He said he was a lifelong fan of the franchise.

“I have loved ‘Warhammer‘ since I was boy, making this moment truly special for me. The opportunity to shepherd this cinematic universe from its inception is quite an honour and responsibility. I couldn’t be more grateful for all the hard work put in by Vertigo, Amazon and Games Workshop to make this happen. One step closer to making a nigh-on lifelong dream come true,” he said.

Games Workshop’s game series ‘Warhammer 40,000‘ follows a universe where there is only war and suffering with the prevalence of moral ambiguity.

There have been several attempts at adapting the game in other media but all of them have been unable to enjoy the success of the video games. An animated film ‘Ultramarines: A Warhammer 40,000 Movie‘ was released in 2010 and showed several iconic chapters in the game universe.

A series titled ‘Angels of Death‘, produced by the ‘Warhammer‘ TV team, was released in 2021.