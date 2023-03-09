Henry Cavill to play antagonist in next ‘Bond’ film?

Following his rather shocking exit from DCEU, the buzz is that Henry Cavill is in the running for a part in the next ‘James Bond’ film.

After the British heartthrob upset fans with a rather abrupt exit from DCEU as Clark Kent aka Superman as well as of Geralt of Rivia from the web series ‘The Witcher’, Cavill’s name is being associated with several projects of the top-class franchises.

Now with a recent report coming in from a foreign-based publication, the ‘Enola Holmes’ star is in talks with the makers to play a negative role in the next ‘James Bond’ film. While there is no official comment as yet, the exclusive report speculated it to be something of European descent.

Although it would be interesting to see him play villain against a yet-to-be-announced 007 agent in the new Bond film, there is no official statement on this project from the makers or Cavill himself.

Two of the confirmed projects though for Henry Cavill in the kitty include the spy-thriller film ‘Argylle’, coming out on Apple+ TV towards the end of this year, as well as the next in the ‘Warhammer 40,000’ franchise.

