Idris Elba steps away from James Bond race

Hollywood A-lister and frontrunner in the race for the next ‘James Bond’ – Idris Elba has opted himself out from the talks.

As the veteran, Daniel Craig ended his 15-year-long stint of being British spy agent, James Bond with ‘No Time To Die’ – the 25th instalment of the spy film franchise – makers are on the lookout for his replacement for the 26th ‘007’ movie.

While a number of top Hollywood actors – with the likes of Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy, Richard Madden, Kit Harrington, Regé Jean Page, and Idris Elba – have been under consideration for the sought-after character, one name who has been a favourite of makers and fans alike was the ‘Luther’ actor.

However, going by the latest developments reported by foreign media, Elba has walked away from the race to ‘create something’ of his own. Quoting the sources close to the outlets, reports further suggest that even though Elba ended the ‘years of talks’ with the makers of ‘James Bond’, he has provided them with a list of names to play the replacement for Craig.

“Fans and Barbara [Broccoli] wanted Idris but he wants to create something for himself,” an insider told the publication. “However, he’s put forward names to play 007.”

“He’s ‘informally’ in the decision-making process as he’s been in talks with producers for so long.”

Reportedly, now that Idris Elba is out of the ‘James Bond’ race, the next choices on the list are ‘The Witchers’ fame Henry Cavill and the ‘Bridgerton’ star Rege-Jean Page.

