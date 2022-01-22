Are James Bond fans getting a black 007 agent?

The producer of the James Bond franchise Barbara Broccoli announced that there are talks with actor Idris Elba to play the iconic role of the 007 agent.

It is pertinent to mention that actor Daniel Craig hung up his boots from playing the character in the live-action adaptations based on the novels of Ian Fleming.

Daniel Craig’s emotional farewell to being Bond 😢 pic.twitter.com/3fvNBLUk95 — Far Out Cinema (@FarOutCinema) September 20, 2021

Barbara Brocolli, addressing the speculations in an interview, described Idris Elba as a “magnificent” celebrity.

“Well, we know Idris, we’re friends with him, and he’s a magnificent actor,” the 61-year-old said as quoted in an interview, “And, you know, it’s been part of the conversation, but it’s always difficult to have the conversation when you have someone in the seat.”

She added: “I think we have decided that until No Time to Die has had its run and Daniel has been able to – well, we’ve all been able to savour, reap the benefits of Daniel’s wonderful tenure, we’re not gonna think about, or talk about anybody else.”

However, Idris Elba had previously denied the reports of him being offered to play the role of the spy agent.

Moreover, the sources – quoted by UK-based news agency The Sun – said that he may appear in the upcoming films as an antagonist.

Apart from Elba – Tom Hardy, Regé-Jean Page, Henry Cavill among others are in the race for landing the James Bond role.

