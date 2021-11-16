Dwayne Johnson wants to be the next James Bond

Actor and WWE superstar Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has his hopes up of being the next James Bond, a foreign news agency reported.

His grandfather Peter Fanene Maivia had appeared in the Bond movie You Only Live Twice as a henchman of the main antagonist.

The report mentioned that the Red Notice star wants to follow in the footsteps of his parent but wants to portray the role of protagonist instead.

“Very very cool and I would like to follow in his footsteps and be the next Bond,” he said in an interview to a foreign news agency. “[Don’t] want to be a villain. Gotta be Bond.”

However, it will be tough for him to bag the role of the 007 agent due to him being a US national.

His career rose to new heights with his work in G.I. Joe: Retaliation and Fast and Furious franchise films.

There is no word as to who will be filling the shoes after Daniel Craig bid an emotional farewell to his character. He worked in five James Bond movies namely Casino Royal (2006), Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), Spectre (2015) and No Time To Die (2021).

There are speculations of several actors including the likes of Idris Elba, Henry Cavill and Tom Hardy of being the next Bond. There are rumours of a first-ever female Bond as well.

As of yet, the producers have not disclosed any information in this regard.

