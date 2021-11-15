Dwayne Johnson over the moon as Red Notice ‘shatters opening day record’

The new Netflix movie Red Notice starring the Hollywood A-List trio of Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds has become the biggest first day film in the streaming platform’s history.

Dwayne Johnson lately turned to social media to share the news.

“Still processing this historic industry news. RED NOTICE shattered opening day records for NETFLIX around the world,” he wrote in his Instagram post.

“With an outstanding 92% AUDIENCE SCORE!! This was @sevenbucksprod’s first deliverable for a streaming platform so it was critical we delivered for the studio, but more importantly ~ we delivered for you and your families worldwide.”

“As numbers roll in, I’ll have a lot more big news to share. Til then, ENJOY RED NOTICE and most importantly, THANK YOU!!!!”

Actor Ryan Reynolds tweeted: “WOW #RedNotice is @Netflix biggest ever opening day for a film. Congrats to this whole team! Can’t wait for Red Notice (Taylor’s Version).”

