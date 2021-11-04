Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson says no to real guns on set

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson has said he will no longer use real guns in his films after his friend and fellow actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed a cinematographer on a shoot in New Mexico last month.

Halyna Hutchins was killed on October 21 by a bullet fired from a gun that Baldwin was using to rehearse a scene on the set of the Western movie “Rust”.

Baldwin had been told by an assistant director that the weapon was “cold,” an industrial term meaning it was safe to use.

Johnson, who was in Los Angeles to attend the world premiere of his new Netflix blockbuster “Red Notice” with co-stars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, said his production company, Seven Bucks Productions, “will no longer use never real weapons “.

“It’s a terrible scenario that has happened. I have known Alec (Baldwin) for many years. He is a friend of mine and my heart goes out to the families of everyone involved,” he said. .

“I can’t speak for other production companies, I can’t speak for other studios, but what I can tell you is that it created a new focus and a new perspective on how which we can operate in the future, “Johnson told Reuters.

The “Fast & Furious” star said his production company will now be using rubber guns and that they will “take care of that in post (production) and we won’t care about the dollars.”

The shooting has rekindled concerns about the use of firearms and safety on film sets. Baldwin disputes claims that the production of “Rust” was dangerous and chaotic.

“Red Notice,” which sees Johnson teaming up with Reynolds and Gadot for an action-packed heist, airs on Netflix from November 12.

