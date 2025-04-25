When a director made Zoya Nasir cry!

Showbiz starlet Zoya Nasir looked back at an incident when she broke down in tears on a drama set, due to a misunderstanding with her director.

During her recent outing on ARY Zindagi’s chat show ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo’, actor-influencer Zoya Nasir recalled an on-set incident when the project’s director reprimanded her due to a misunderstanding, and she couldn’t help but burst into tears.

“It was not work-related but more of a misunderstanding,” she began to share. “It happened when an assistant director, who was carrying a very expensive suitcase of mine, which was also very dear to me, dropped it from the bike, and I had an instant reaction to it.”

“Our director misunderstood that I was shouting at his AD and started scolding me,” recalled the ‘Mere Humsafar’ star and added that, helpless to defend herself at the moment, she started crying in front of him.

On the work front, Zoya Nasir was most recently seen in ARY Digital’s blockbuster serial ‘Noor Jahan’.

Previously, she has proven her talent with notable performances in ‘Hania’, ‘Prem Gali’, ‘Mere Apne’, ‘Sirat e Mustaqeem’ and ‘Mere Humsafar’ among others.