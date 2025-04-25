Khushboo gets emotional talking about early struggles, loneliness

Pakistan’s renowned film star Khushboo got visibly emotional as she talked about the early struggles of life and revealed that she was forced into films.

In her recent outing on a private TV channel’s chat show, Lollywood star Khushboo Khan, who did her first project as a child actor at a young age of 7, divulged that she never wanted to do films, but aspired to complete her education and become a teacher.

However, despite being the youngest of siblings, Khushboo had to agree to her mother’s wish to act in her friend’s film, due to the financial struggles of their family.

“I raised my siblings, their kids, and even our relatives. I had a lot of responsibilities to shoulder, so I was compelled to work,” she shared. “I realised that when one person takes the initiative, they must stay committed to it. I had to sacrifice myself. And now, Maa Shaa Allah, everyone else is settled, though I am alone.”

Further speaking about the tragedies of her life, Khushboo added, “It feels as if everything I’ve done has gone to waste. I’ve made many sacrifices, only to receive bad things in return. And that shattered me horribly. I’ve loved people dearly. If I made someone a friend, I would suffer for it. Even relatives – I don’t care if they hold a grudge against me after this – have treated me badly. I’ve loved in pieces, held the other person in reverence, and understood afterwards what’s been happening to me. Then it was just me, my home, my kids, and a broken heart.”

“This smiling, blooming face is for show. Whatever lies inside, we can’t show that to anyone,” she confessed.

“This is all practical. It has happened to me. My friends, my relatives, and so many other people have done this to me. I’ve benefited a lot of people, though I haven’t been so lucky myself,” Khushboo concluded.

